"They're probably a week away from having industrial grade bomb making material." - Steve Witkoff

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has announced the creation of a new bloc aimed at countering what he calls the “radical Shia axis” and an “emerging radical Sunni axis.”

According to Netanyahu, the alliance is expected to include India, Greece, Cyprus, several African and Arab states, as well as additional Asian countries that were not specified.

Trump’s security shot and KILLED an armed man who attempted to breach the Trump Syndicate’s Mar-a-Lago compound — home to the Supreme Leader’s estate.

Fox News, citing the U.S. Secret Service, reported that the suspect, believed to be in his early 20s, made an unauthorized entry onto the property.

He was spotted near the north gate and was reportedly carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel canister.

Secret Service agents opened fire, killing him at the scene.

Trump was not at the residence at the time.