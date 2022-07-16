DRASTIC INCREASE IN DEATH & MORBIDITY AFTER COV-ID NANO KILL SHOTS

(world orders review)================

DRASTIC Increase in DEATH & MORBIDITY after COV-ID NANO-TECH KILL SHOTS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ujr1f33ELA9r/ [SHARE]

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(source) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alcyonpleiades/

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(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

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N.B. OF COURSE THERE IS 'ZERO PROOF' THE SO CALLED COVID 'VIRUS EXISTS AT ALL.

NO IT IS ALL POISONING. WATER, AIR, FOOD AND INJECTION + THE REST IS PSYOPS...

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'WHEN WE HAVE THESE WEAPONS...' [PT. 02] Sinfonía NANO de PFIZER

(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/oCx5GChlbmAI/





👉 Having difficulties pasting bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





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tangentopolis (world orders review)

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