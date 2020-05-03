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Anti-Christian, Anti-Semitic Spirit of The United Nations Pt 2
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18 views • May 03, 2020
When looking at the United Nations many people consider it to be a benevolent organization striving to protect human rights and foster world peace—a powerful force for good in an otherwise fractured world. However, this is simply a propaganda mask shrouding its true identity and corrupt intentions, one of which we will now see is distinctly religious, occultic in nature, and setting the stage for the arrival of the Antichrist.
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