Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD





Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Escalate the Movement for #TruthFreedomHealth in Canada & BEYOND!



LIVE from Ottawa, #TruthFreedomHealth Warriors Report on this Historic Movement of Working People Uniting to WIN. In this report, we discuss the current situation and what must be done to ensure that this movement escalates and is not hijacked by the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment. The key demands for #TruthFreedomHealth are put forward.



Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, activist, and author, is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, who has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal.



Dr.SHIVA is dedicated to educating world on the Science of Systems that is Beyond Black & White, Beyond Left and Right, so Working People Unite for Truth Freedom Health. Only a Systems Science Approach can provide a comprehensive method to understand connections among the parts of any system to elicit the science of all systems to reveal these three principles:



1) interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath;



2) why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary win #TruthFreedomHealth; and,



3) the insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal disturbance to winning #TruthFreedomHealth.



Learn the Foundations of System. Sign up at TruthFreedomHealth.com to become a #TruthFreedomHealth Warrior-Scholar.

Get Educated or Be Enslaved!



Become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior!

TruthFreedomHealth.com