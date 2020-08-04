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Full Moon in Aquarius Psychic Crystal Reading August 3rd 2020 by The Lucky Mermaid
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5 views • August 04, 2020
Earth 2:24 Water 6:30 Fire 11:51 Air 16:38
In this video I am looking into my crystal and giving you messages and predictions from my Spirit Guides for the astrological signs by their elements of earth, water, fire and air. The Earth Signs are: Taurus, Capricorn, Virgo, The Water Signs: Pisces Cancer, Scorpio, Fire Signs: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Air Signs: Aquarius, Gemini, Libra. These Predictions will last until the next full moon in September 2020.
Thanks for watching and please check out my readings on my Vimeo On Demad Channel @ The Lucky Mermaid LLC. These links are also on my website and on my website: http://www.theluckymermaid.com/videos...
Places by Atch https://soundcloud.com/atch-music
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/bloome-places
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/Ds5mzWpsk58
In this video I am looking into my crystal and giving you messages and predictions from my Spirit Guides for the astrological signs by their elements of earth, water, fire and air. The Earth Signs are: Taurus, Capricorn, Virgo, The Water Signs: Pisces Cancer, Scorpio, Fire Signs: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Air Signs: Aquarius, Gemini, Libra. These Predictions will last until the next full moon in September 2020.
Thanks for watching and please check out my readings on my Vimeo On Demad Channel @ The Lucky Mermaid LLC. These links are also on my website and on my website: http://www.theluckymermaid.com/videos...
Places by Atch https://soundcloud.com/atch-music
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/bloome-places
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/Ds5mzWpsk58
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