ROBERT SATIACUM: NATIVE AMERICAN WISDOM FOR THE NEW WORLD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show on Friday, July 19th, 2024, I interview Bob Satiacum (Native American elder with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Tacoma, Washington) on Native American wisdom for trhe new Earth, followed by messages from the Pleadians and the Galactic Alliance, and many other spirits including the ancient ones! I hope you can all listen on Facebook to this really Out of this World show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldradio.com