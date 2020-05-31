Gonzalo Serrano: What it looks like to awaken as a male Guardian! June 12, 2016

THIS IS DEDICATED TO OUR BELOVED MALE GUARDIANS!

Alexandra Meadors and Gonzalo Serrano have an intimate conversation regarding what it really means to be a male Guardian from his unique and venerable perspective. He shares how he personally identified with having the traits of a Guardian namely impeccable integrity, a strong sense of fairness, a deeply compassionate spirit and the passionate necessity to stand up for justice and equality. This power is reminiscent of the days of old and the valiant Knights Templar!

They delve deeper into the confused energies and roles of the divine feminine and masculine that are rampant today and give a unique and refreshing perspective on what it looks like when one awakens into their Guardian arcana. Gonzalo discusses, from a male’s point of view, the Guardian qualities, so as to identity and share that no matter what the conditioning or imprinting of one’s culture or childhood that this balance can be attained and intensified through spiritual practices.



The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.