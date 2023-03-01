Drone footage captures HUGE crowds of people in Moldovan capital Chisinau, fas they march in anti-government protest, calling for their pro-Western Prez Sandu to STEP DOWN and for early parliamentary elections.
Over 10,000 people taking part in protest in Ukraine-neighboring country, with another estimated 40,000 people unable to enter capital due to being blocked by police barricades.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.