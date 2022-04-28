Miles Guo: The PAX case has been successfully turned into a criminal case, and this is of great significance to the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China!

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4/26/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The PAX case has been successfully turned into a criminal case, and this is of great significance to the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China! The CCP agents involved in this case such as Bruno Wu and Weijian Shan, the law firm called O’Melveny, and Richard Frankel of CGI will all be brought to justice