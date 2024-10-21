BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
10/21/24 TRUMP Vs STEALERS! L_ngley Drones, Iran EMP, BRICS #2Tsunami2Rig
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
42 views • 6 months ago

10/21/24 As BRICS Summit convenes in Moscow, Israel b_mbs banks in Beirut! NK/Xi advance war preparations ahead of US election & 20 foot drones over L_ngley Spybase: exercises for post election unrest? And so much more...YOU ARE THE TRUMP TSUNAMI! Be strong, put on God's Armor & Protect Your Vote! You ARE FREE!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


GET Active!! Be Inspired!


Jessica Jackson Chicago Community Organizer interview on Fox News:

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6347462433112

https://banned.video/tag/jessica%20jackson

https://x.com/Mennepen86/status/1848067222658281774


Robert Roberson, last minute stay on execution: deathrow, SIDS, shots:

https://www.tpr.org/criminal-justice/2024-10-17/robert-roberson-granted-last-minute-reprieve-minutes-before-execution


TJ Hooper, KY hospital Organ Harvesting:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/18/kentucky-man-wakes-up-organ-harvesting


USA McDonalds' French Fries & the TBHQ Dangers:

https://www.healthline.com/health/food-nutrition/potential-tbhq-dangers


Boycott Kellogg cereals for refusing to take dyes and BHT out of their products like in other countries. These additives are linked to many health issues in children:

https://x.com/thefoodbabe/status/1846647994709692740


The Steal: MI, NC Foreign Votes:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/judges-reject-rnc-lawsuits-michigan-north-carolina-uocava/


Vote from abroad fraud:

https://www.votefromabroad.org/


BRICS Convenes in Moscow Tuesday:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/multipolarity-brics-summit-kicks-tomorrow-kazan-russia-36/


Israel Bombs Banks in Beirut, claims cash & gold held by hezbollah:

https://www.unz.com/aanglin/beirut-israel-bombs-several-banks-claiming-they-are-hezbollah-bases/


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/idf-declassifies-exact-location-where-hezbollah-is-hiding/


Pentagon/Langley drone swarms:

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/4937166-drone-flights-virginia-base/


Pentagon Amends Directive to allow lethal military force on Americans:

https://leohohmann.substack.com/p/pentagon-issues-federal-directive


Are They Breeding Politicians? Candace Show Podcast:

https://rumble.com/v5ixlfp-are-they-breeding-politicians-candace-ep-84.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


Was Kamala Harris Previously Married? Candace Show Podcast:

https://rumble.com/v5iu1i5--breaking-was-kamala-harris-previously-married.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


“Inflation Reduction Act” where is the money actually going:

https://x.com/Real_RobN/status/1845523203135017131



Dane Wigington with Col. Douglas MacGregor on weather warfare in SE United States:

https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1843018301523554474


The Blessing: God's Armor & Strength!

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=the+blessing+kari+jobe&atb=v196-1&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DZp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ



