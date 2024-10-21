10/21/24 TRUMP Vs STEALERS! L_ngley Drones, Iran EMP, BRICS #2Tsunami2Rig

10/21/24 As BRICS Summit convenes in Moscow, Israel b_mbs banks in Beirut! NK/Xi advance war preparations ahead of US election & 20 foot drones over L_ngley Spybase: exercises for post election unrest? And so much more...YOU ARE THE TRUMP TSUNAMI! Be strong, put on God's Armor & Protect Your Vote! You ARE FREE!





Jessica Jackson Chicago Community Organizer interview on Fox News:

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6347462433112

https://banned.video/tag/jessica%20jackson

https://x.com/Mennepen86/status/1848067222658281774





Robert Roberson, last minute stay on execution: deathrow, SIDS, shots:

https://www.tpr.org/criminal-justice/2024-10-17/robert-roberson-granted-last-minute-reprieve-minutes-before-execution





TJ Hooper, KY hospital Organ Harvesting:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/18/kentucky-man-wakes-up-organ-harvesting





USA McDonalds' French Fries & the TBHQ Dangers:

https://www.healthline.com/health/food-nutrition/potential-tbhq-dangers





Boycott Kellogg cereals for refusing to take dyes and BHT out of their products like in other countries. These additives are linked to many health issues in children:

https://x.com/thefoodbabe/status/1846647994709692740





The Steal: MI, NC Foreign Votes:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/judges-reject-rnc-lawsuits-michigan-north-carolina-uocava/





Vote from abroad fraud:

https://www.votefromabroad.org/





BRICS Convenes in Moscow Tuesday:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/multipolarity-brics-summit-kicks-tomorrow-kazan-russia-36/





Israel Bombs Banks in Beirut, claims cash & gold held by hezbollah:

https://www.unz.com/aanglin/beirut-israel-bombs-several-banks-claiming-they-are-hezbollah-bases/





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/idf-declassifies-exact-location-where-hezbollah-is-hiding/





Pentagon/Langley drone swarms:

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/4937166-drone-flights-virginia-base/





Pentagon Amends Directive to allow lethal military force on Americans:

https://leohohmann.substack.com/p/pentagon-issues-federal-directive





Are They Breeding Politicians? Candace Show Podcast:

https://rumble.com/v5ixlfp-are-they-breeding-politicians-candace-ep-84.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp





Was Kamala Harris Previously Married? Candace Show Podcast:

https://rumble.com/v5iu1i5--breaking-was-kamala-harris-previously-married.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp





“Inflation Reduction Act” where is the money actually going:

https://x.com/Real_RobN/status/1845523203135017131









Dane Wigington with Col. Douglas MacGregor on weather warfare in SE United States:

https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1843018301523554474





The Blessing: God's Armor & Strength!

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=the+blessing+kari+jobe&atb=v196-1&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DZp6aygmvzM4





