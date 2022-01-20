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[Dec 1, 2018] ☯️ UNIversal DISClosure 2020 HD 3D. The Most Interesting Video On Earth. Construct Of Reality? [NorbzWorld]
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93 views • January 20, 2022
PART 3: Grand Finale - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeNcApKqWKU
EDIT: Dec 6th - Thank you for being on this journey. A few words - I have to say NO to all interviews, especially MSM. Still grieving and getting way too much unwanted attention as we get close.
I wish I had all the answers re those asking where to be, what to be doing, how it will affect them because they have x/y/z in their body/psyche.. As the conduit I cap out too. I wanted to physically be up North, in Poland my home country. But death came in three in my family + cov1d hit and so I'll be moving my mom on the 21'st here in Toronto vs being with the Auroras..
I hope you all have a beautiful experience no matter what happens. If nothing happens, I hope you can still look at the dozen roses we gave you here without focusing on the thorn, and that this work has helped you better understand your experience and implement positivity in to your life :). I love you.
Links to InfoGraphics/Frames: https://www.patreon.com/posts/26738796?fbclid=IwAR3eXEHPdeMSyBj0YHblzBuCUED1KA9JjqBl9mF4CPpjGh3z3e8dghkMyAs
- Spanish Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoO5CbzuNCw
- German: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Lcsc1gGop4
- Polish Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lL6A7I-Axzs
- Italian SUBTITLES: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtKfod1HjfY
- Russian: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYCSdHeKiSI
- Russian (nORB Theory Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuWIgCkoKTY
- Spanish (nORB Theory Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPp4uHZ6NaQ
If you transcribe/translate/redo this in your language, please let me know in the comments and I'll update the list above.
Reverse engineering the globe. We are encouraging any and every channel, platform, blogger, etc. to mirror/re-upload/Premiere this ASAP to ensure our outreach cannot be minimized by design (all truth channels are being targeted and messed with right now).
All we ask is that you copy/paste the links below and link back to our channels. Thank you.
NorbzWorld:
https://www.youtube.com/NorbzWorld
Martin Kenny:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrMartinkenny
Please watch these to help and prepare:
Links to InfoGraphics/Frames: https://www.patreon.com/posts/26738796?fbclid=IwAR3eXEHPdeMSyBj0YHblzBuCUED1KA9JjqBl9mF4CPpjGh3z3e8dghkMyAs
Frequency Life Chart:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/norbz-frequency-25494467
UNIversal DISClosure TEXT SCRIPT:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/universal-script-25518606
The Norb Theory ::
https://youtu.be/_t_hzzhcBqE
FlatEarth Universe Martin Kenny ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PJ1_uKGLVM
3D Master Renders now entered into Public Domain:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uw4FeKbt8b8
Interview with Norb & Martin by Neo Glimmer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmfTtfyCLEc
Christmas Tree is a GeoCentric Ritual:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CymFPNy87Do
8D ASMR Digital Detox - Frequency Healing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ck39VNvShJA&;list=PLNWo_EGKuPqKfjdK2-AmBba6ogO48Gcfk&index=3&t=0s
10 Flat Commandments:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulBMFb7L48I
Frequency / Cymatics / Bio-Sonoluminescence ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJJ_z6pwUrE
^ This is beautiful - greatly goes into the sine wave/sonar
Confessions Of A Music Insider / Weaponizing Sound ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FsH82gfORQ
^ This is how music really influences masses
History Of Flat Earth ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcZMPqvKi5E
No Forests On Earth ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHkiZNT3cyE
Under The Dome ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fk4YqPtvJao
200 Proofs Earth Is Not A Spinning Ball ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ax_YpQsy88&;t=65s
It All Starts With Magnetism ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1nv0KlbHDM
Take a journey with us to discover who we are, where we are, why we are here, and where we are going. Learn about ages, races, civilizations, states of consciousness and more. The cosmic egg and calendar explains all 5 epoch cycles, and makes a bold prediction for the year 2020.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
EDIT: Dec 6th - Thank you for being on this journey. A few words - I have to say NO to all interviews, especially MSM. Still grieving and getting way too much unwanted attention as we get close.
I wish I had all the answers re those asking where to be, what to be doing, how it will affect them because they have x/y/z in their body/psyche.. As the conduit I cap out too. I wanted to physically be up North, in Poland my home country. But death came in three in my family + cov1d hit and so I'll be moving my mom on the 21'st here in Toronto vs being with the Auroras..
I hope you all have a beautiful experience no matter what happens. If nothing happens, I hope you can still look at the dozen roses we gave you here without focusing on the thorn, and that this work has helped you better understand your experience and implement positivity in to your life :). I love you.
Links to InfoGraphics/Frames: https://www.patreon.com/posts/26738796?fbclid=IwAR3eXEHPdeMSyBj0YHblzBuCUED1KA9JjqBl9mF4CPpjGh3z3e8dghkMyAs
- Spanish Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoO5CbzuNCw
- German: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Lcsc1gGop4
- Polish Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lL6A7I-Axzs
- Italian SUBTITLES: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtKfod1HjfY
- Russian: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYCSdHeKiSI
- Russian (nORB Theory Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuWIgCkoKTY
- Spanish (nORB Theory Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPp4uHZ6NaQ
If you transcribe/translate/redo this in your language, please let me know in the comments and I'll update the list above.
Reverse engineering the globe. We are encouraging any and every channel, platform, blogger, etc. to mirror/re-upload/Premiere this ASAP to ensure our outreach cannot be minimized by design (all truth channels are being targeted and messed with right now).
All we ask is that you copy/paste the links below and link back to our channels. Thank you.
NorbzWorld:
https://www.youtube.com/NorbzWorld
Martin Kenny:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrMartinkenny
Please watch these to help and prepare:
Links to InfoGraphics/Frames: https://www.patreon.com/posts/26738796?fbclid=IwAR3eXEHPdeMSyBj0YHblzBuCUED1KA9JjqBl9mF4CPpjGh3z3e8dghkMyAs
Frequency Life Chart:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/norbz-frequency-25494467
UNIversal DISClosure TEXT SCRIPT:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/universal-script-25518606
The Norb Theory ::
https://youtu.be/_t_hzzhcBqE
FlatEarth Universe Martin Kenny ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PJ1_uKGLVM
3D Master Renders now entered into Public Domain:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uw4FeKbt8b8
Interview with Norb & Martin by Neo Glimmer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmfTtfyCLEc
Christmas Tree is a GeoCentric Ritual:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CymFPNy87Do
8D ASMR Digital Detox - Frequency Healing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ck39VNvShJA&;list=PLNWo_EGKuPqKfjdK2-AmBba6ogO48Gcfk&index=3&t=0s
10 Flat Commandments:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulBMFb7L48I
Frequency / Cymatics / Bio-Sonoluminescence ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJJ_z6pwUrE
^ This is beautiful - greatly goes into the sine wave/sonar
Confessions Of A Music Insider / Weaponizing Sound ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FsH82gfORQ
^ This is how music really influences masses
History Of Flat Earth ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcZMPqvKi5E
No Forests On Earth ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHkiZNT3cyE
Under The Dome ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fk4YqPtvJao
200 Proofs Earth Is Not A Spinning Ball ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ax_YpQsy88&;t=65s
It All Starts With Magnetism ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1nv0KlbHDM
Take a journey with us to discover who we are, where we are, why we are here, and where we are going. Learn about ages, races, civilizations, states of consciousness and more. The cosmic egg and calendar explains all 5 epoch cycles, and makes a bold prediction for the year 2020.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Keywords
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