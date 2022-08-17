A U.S. Healthcare System Will Pay $10 Million in Settlements to Employees Who Lost Their Jobs Due to Vaccine Mandates

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https://gnews.org/post/p19n640a2
08/16/2022 Fox News: A Chicago based healthcare system will pay $10 million to employees who say they were denied religious exemptions from the company’s COVID vaccine mandate. The University Health System will pay employees who lost their job $25,000 a piece. Those forced to get the jab against their will, will get $3000. This is the first now nationwide class action settlement