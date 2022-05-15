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EXPOSED: BABY FORMULA CRISIS Is Only The BEGINNING! - Bill Gates Creates Artificial Breast Milk!
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968 views • May 15, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the baby formula crisis making the news worldwide as countless mothers panic over the supply chain breakdown.
Meanwhile, shelves in other countries are full of baby formula. The U.S. government is working hard to ensure formula doesn't get on the shelves. Why? To force people into panic and then dependence to the great reset!
Interestingly, Pfizer started by saying women shouldn't breast feed if jabbed. All while Enfamil & Similac faced huge lawsuits for poisonous baby formula. Then the shelves empty out. Then Bill Gates announces he's been creating an artificial breast milk.
How convenient!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the baby formula crisis making the news worldwide as countless mothers panic over the supply chain breakdown.
Meanwhile, shelves in other countries are full of baby formula. The U.S. government is working hard to ensure formula doesn't get on the shelves. Why? To force people into panic and then dependence to the great reset!
Interestingly, Pfizer started by saying women shouldn't breast feed if jabbed. All while Enfamil & Similac faced huge lawsuits for poisonous baby formula. Then the shelves empty out. Then Bill Gates announces he's been creating an artificial breast milk.
How convenient!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on SOVREN HERE:
https://sovren.media/u/wam/
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
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JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
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FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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