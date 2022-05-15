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EXPOSED: BABY FORMULA CRISIS Is Only The BEGINNING! - Bill Gates Creates Artificial Breast Milk!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the baby formula crisis making the news worldwide as countless mothers panic over the supply chain breakdown.
Meanwhile, shelves in other countries are full of baby formula. The U.S. government is working hard to ensure formula doesn't get on the shelves. Why? To force people into panic and then dependence to the great reset!
Interestingly, Pfizer started by saying women shouldn't breast feed if jabbed. All while Enfamil & Similac faced huge lawsuits for poisonous baby formula. Then the shelves empty out. Then Bill Gates announces he's been creating an artificial breast milk.
How convenient!

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthnewscollapsecrashpoliticseconomynwoconspiracycrisisbill gatesinflationvoluntaryismjabjosh sigurdsonbaby formulasupply chaingreat resetsimilacenfamilwam
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