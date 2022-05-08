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EU’s unanimity in jeopardy over Russian sanctions
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50 views • May 08, 2022
RT.
The EU’s principle of unanimity, one of the bloc’s pillars, faces tough challenges, as member countries are divided in their opinions on Russian sanctions. Thus, the Italian prime minister called for the EU to abandon the unanimous approach on foreign policy and move to ‘pragmatic federalism.’
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13lv8b-eus-unanimity-in-jeopardy-over-russian-sanctions.html
The EU’s principle of unanimity, one of the bloc’s pillars, faces tough challenges, as member countries are divided in their opinions on Russian sanctions. Thus, the Italian prime minister called for the EU to abandon the unanimous approach on foreign policy and move to ‘pragmatic federalism.’
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13lv8b-eus-unanimity-in-jeopardy-over-russian-sanctions.html
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