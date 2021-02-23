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Part 3 - Warriors of Love Language of Light Activation By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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20 views • February 23, 2021
Now, we finally get to some activation for the Warriors of Love (Part 3)! This Light Language Activation Video is tailored to you with lots of loving support and fun for your beautiful heart's. Your nurturing souls, Warriors of Love, are the cornerstone and the glue that holds us all together! So, I am once again bringing forth a multi-faceted Language of Light Activation specifically for your nurturing energies -- to keep your energy stabilized and nourished! Be sure and watch the entire video because after the activation, I speak about some important information about the Warriors of Truth, Light, and Love, as a summary. Parts 1 and 2 can be viewed from the link below in the playlist. Hope you enjoyed this mini-series! Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:
🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/transcension-2222.html
🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation

WARRIORS OF TRUTH, LIGHT, LOVE SERIES PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbzuB9HKBFWlfEVl_RKx-5l2eqdktwSDG

🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/

DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url
💲 (SubscribeStar) https://www.subscribestar.com/lightstarcreations

VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (Brighteon) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (LBRY) https://lbry.tv/@lightstarcreations
📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations

JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
Keywords
intuitive readingslightstaroracle readingslanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlanguage of light transmissionlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionstarseed activationlight language healingprovocative and curiousreligion and spiritualityculture and lifelanguage of light healinglightstar light languagemagical dimensions oracle deckoracle deckpsychic readingspeople and blogswarrior of love
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