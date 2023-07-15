Has History been Rewritten? Tartaria, Golden Ratio and Free Energy w/ Charlie Ziese

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Sarah Westall
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Scientist and Historian, Charlie Ziese, rejoins the program to discuss history that he believes has been rewritten. He shares information that he believes has been hidden from generations that could bring us free energy, better health and more. You can learn more about Charlie Ziese and his work at https://pyramidsciencefoundation.org/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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