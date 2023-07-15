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Has History been Rewritten? Tartaria, Golden Ratio and Free Energy w/ Charlie Ziese
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159 views • July 15, 2023

Sarah Westall


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Scientist and Historian, Charlie Ziese, rejoins the program to discuss history that he believes has been rewritten. He shares information that he believes has been hidden from generations that could bring us free energy, better health and more. You can learn more about Charlie Ziese and his work at https://pyramidsciencefoundation.org/

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

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creationpyramidsspiritualitynaturefree energyhidden historytartariajabsarah westallgolden ratiocharlie ziesesecret geometryweird mysteries
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy