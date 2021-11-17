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VACCINES ARE THE RESULT OF A SPIRITUAL SICKNESS MAKING GOD'S PEOPLE TOO ILL TO SEE THE EVIL...
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187 views • November 17, 2021
Vaccines Are an Act of defiance to God's laws and the resulting problems and illness are a just punishment for disobedient the world. My people perish from a lack of knowledge, says Hoseah 4:6. Please don't fall prey to trusting man…
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covid 19, gossip 19, coronavirus, sars 2, sars 1, mandemic, pandemic, epidemiology, covid science, annual flu, self-fulfilling Prophecy, pandemic fraud, joel hay, influenza, Spanish flu, swine flu, mask mandates, lock downs, social distancing, viruses, vaccines, cabal, fake news, fake science, fake vaccines,
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