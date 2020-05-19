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On Cause Part 9B
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0 view • May 19, 2020
An addendum to On Cause Part 9, meant to clarify certain points that were poorly explained.
For example, I go over the intended point of the Spam presentation, the notion of several people watching a piano performance, the problems that a process avoids that a theoretical occult object as cause falls into, and the example of Galileo's Tower of Pisa experiment to demonstrate the necessity of the order of the arriving of perceptual schemata.
For example, I go over the intended point of the Spam presentation, the notion of several people watching a piano performance, the problems that a process avoids that a theoretical occult object as cause falls into, and the example of Galileo's Tower of Pisa experiment to demonstrate the necessity of the order of the arriving of perceptual schemata.
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