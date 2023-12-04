The Suffering Messiah-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-DEC 3 2023

Multiple Prophecies Point to the Lord Coming Back to Deal With Israel; Meeting Them Face-to-Face in the Wilderness as the New Covenant Is Not Fulfilled Without the Jews. You Know You Have the True Christ If You Believe: (1) God Opened Heaven 2,000 Years Ago and Lived Among Men In the Flesh; (2) He Lived a Sinless, Perfect Life; (3) He Died on the Cross and Rose From the Dead On the Third Day; and (4) Once You Accepted Him, You Changed.
