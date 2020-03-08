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LITTLE BLUE CAR
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24 views • March 08, 2020
Susie is a small blue coupe on display in a dealer showroom who is bought by a well-to-do human who is taken with her. Thrust into high-society, she finds herself surrounded by much larger, more luxurious cars but eventually makes do. Rotting in a junkyard, all looks hopeless for Susie when a young man notices her, buys her, and with the help of his friends, completely restores and revives her into a brand new hotrod.
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