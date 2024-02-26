Hidden Secrets Of Athens, Greece! - Evidence Of Lost Ancient Civilization In Plain Sight

Ancient Wonders (WAM)





Jan 19, 2024





Originally published in 2019.





Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground on the ancient ruins of Filopappou Hill (Philopappos Hill) and the Hill Of The Pnyx in Athens, Greece, just a 10 minute walk away from the Parthenon and the Acropolis.

As we've reported on so many times on this channel, we have not been given the full story on the history of ancient civilizations and there is a constant flow of new information proving an advanced, ancient civilization lived long before us, passing down knowledge of their abilities like an ancient, historical game of telephone, slowly being forgotten as time went by.

From Gobekli Tepe to the Sphinx, there are thousands of examples of megalithic structures that existed in a far off epoch, long before Dynastic Egypt or Ancient Greece. Structures that the ancient Egyptians and ancient Greeks could not have built, or lifted. Technology that is far beyond their abilities as well as in many cases beyond our current abilities.

The cyclopean wall on the hill of the Pnyx in Athens, Greece is a great example of massive stones being moved into place like puzzle pieces for no meaningful purpose. The wall stands apart from most ancient Greek walls and most people shrug it off. It is truly an amazing fete of architecture and sits in a place of great importance in Greece that seems to show evidence of Greeks building around it in an ancient epoch.

The stones are similar to the polygonal stones we see in Peru and Bolivia as well as parts of Egypt and elsewhere.

Alongside the megalithic structures next door on Philopappos Hill and the astrologically aligned Parthenon close by as well as the countless legends of Zeus pertaining to the specific hill also known as the "Hill Of The Muses" and the legend of giants, this site is an important one to analyze with the idea of an ancient cataclysm, ancient civilizations and lost technology in mind.

It's also important to analyze the countless new megalithic discoveries around Greece predating the classical period by thousands of years that have come to people's attention in recent years like Dhaskalio and the Pyramid of Hellinikon near Argos. Not to mention Atlantis....





Stay tuned as we continue to explore these ancient sites and bring you information the textbooks won't even bother referring to as it contradicts popular stubborn knowledge.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPHUpshQCqM