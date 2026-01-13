Lightcast Offers AI Integration, Protected Server, and Content Ownership - Mike Guerity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Your vision, your brand, your dream: imagine if you could launch custom-branded content without being at the mercy of mysterious social media algorithms or shadow-banning? Imagine no more. Lightcast makes your dream a reality. Mike Guerity is the head of GTM strategy and marketing for this full-stack OTT program, and shares how Lightcast allows creators to distribute their content globally using easy-to-use technology. Now integrated with AI and automation, Lightcast allows viewers to find specific content in seconds. In addition, you have complete control over your apps and programs, allowing you to develop your brand on a platform you own. All files are stored on a protected server with detailed analytics and customized feedback available. Build your dream platform and see your vision come to life with Lightcast.
TAKEAWAYS
Lightcast’s media cloud is the longest-running online video platform in existence
Lightcast’s advanced programs helps identify patterns and trends that will be game changers in the media space
AI integration on the Lightcast platform helps boost visibility and tighten metadata
Protect yourself from cancel culture and deplatforming by joining Lightcast and enjoy the easy-to-use one-click publishing feature
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Hollywood Exposed Download: https://bit.ly/4qp69FK
Contact Ted Becker: [email protected] or call 980-272-3616
🔗 SIGN UP WITH LIGHTCAST
Contact Ted Becker: [email protected] or call 919.622.9570
The CCM Show on Lightcast: https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina
WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina
Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #mikeguerity #lightcast #OTT #Streaming #AI #MediaTech #ContentDistribution #ContentMonetization #DigitalMedia #mediacloud #ContentCreators #TechTrends #VideoOnDemand #OnlineVideo #mediamanagement #distribution