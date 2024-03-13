FBI Colludes With Banks in Fascist-style Surveillance Operations

82C Army





March 12, 2024





Last Thursday, the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a three-hour hearing on a congressional investigation into how the FBI worked with big banks to surveil Americans — all without warrants, and much without reasonable suspicion. This type of collusion between private companies and government is the core of fascism as defined by Benito Mussolini.

