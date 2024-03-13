Create New Account
FBI Colludes With Banks in Fascist-style Surveillance Operations
High Hopes
Published a day ago

82C Army


March 12, 2024


Last Thursday, the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a three-hour hearing on a congressional investigation into how the FBI worked with big banks to surveil Americans — all without warrants, and much without reasonable suspicion. This type of collusion between private companies and government is the core of fascism as defined by Benito Mussolini.

Source: The New American - https://www.bitchute.com/video/9jnqaNtOc7DG/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ivx4q-fbi-colludes-with-banks-in-fascist-style-surveillance-operations.html


Keywords
fbisurveillancebanksfascistfederal governmentweaponizationoperationsthe new americancolludes82c army

