Beloved DJ killed by VAXX induced COLON CANCER

Beloved DJ and podcaster dies of cancer at just 53

Published: 09:22 EDT, 23 July 2024 | Updated: 11:12 EDT, 23 July 2024

Tammie Holland, a well-known radio personality, podcast host, and DJ, died of colon cancer at age 53 on Saturday.

The Emmy-nominated on-air veteran from St. Louis was a leading voice on FOXY 106.9 FM’s first all-black female radio show, The Real Breakfast Crew. A trailblazer for African American women in radio, she also hosted the podcast This Week with Tammie Holland.

The comedian and actress was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021 and was open about her battle. Holland was on-air just weeks before her passing, announcing she would receive hospice care after her stage IV colon cancer spread to her lungs and brain.

During her treatment, Holland involved herself in fundraisers and helped others battling cancer, said Don Williams, program director for Foxy 106.9 FM. A two-hour tribute was held Monday, where listeners shared memories of her.

Holland amplified social justice causes, notably covering the 2014 Ferguson unrest by sharing an image of Michael Brown’s father and interviewing his mother.

“Very early on, I stopped saying, ‘Why me?’” Holland told The St. Louis American in January. “My cancer has caused me to live life with more intention.”

Foxy 106.9 FM stated: “Tammie’s legacy spans over three decades. She was known for her warm smile, contagious laughter, and genuine enthusiasm for life.”

Co-host Aretha Richardson said Holland “opened doors for a lot of people,” while colleague Tonee Roper praised her charity work and resilience.

Her funeral was held Tuesday, July 23.

https://www.dailymail.coDOTuk/news/article-13663287/tammie-holland-dj-podcaster-dead-cancer.html

###

Tammie Holland February 4, 2021

It’s the morning after my Covid-19 vaccination. I’m awake and feeling thankful. I didn’t die overnight and the sore spot from where the nurse gave me the shot is better.

To think I almost didn’t get ‘the shot’ because of a couple of videos I saw on social media is ridiculous.

If lies and myths about the vaccine continue to spread, many people may decide not to get it. Ultimately, more people could die and the pandemic will last longer.

Continue educating yourself by seeking information from reputable sources. It’s the smart thing to do. It will take all of us to fight back against bad misinformation. It will also take ALL of us getting vaccinated to end this nightmare.

https://www.facebookDOTcom/tammie.holland.52/posts/pfbid035XzMVT6YroQARjNgzhVFZpcNwyF6KphMZuntMUUQMi47GTPnbDjuvR2X1QeD1srEl

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/