【Wayne Dupree & Nicole】Part3
4/5/2023 #WayneDupreeShow #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
中国共产党不等于中国人，美国正在变成我曾经逃离的国家
Nicole: The Chinese Communist Party is not equal to the Chinese people, and America is turning into the country I once fled.
