Dr. Peter Breggin: Psychological Perspective of the COVID Plandemic

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World renowned psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin is the author of the new book: “COVID-19 and the Global Predators”. A few weeks ago he was interviewed by Dr. Joseph Mercola. Dr. Breggin’s central message is that what the globalists and communists are doing to us in America and around the world is NOT crazy or just an accident. Rather, it is 100% intentional and purposeful. He says, to win this war we must refuse to be cowed into submission, join together, and stand up to the threat. Full hour and 16 minute interview linked below.
Full Interview: https://www.brighteon.com/40658cf9-162b-4084-8c15-55e451b44190
Dr. Peter Breggin: https://breggin.com/
Dr. Joseph Mercola https://www.mercola.com/