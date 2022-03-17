An audiobook narrated by the author, Professor Vesselin Noninski, proving that there was and is no “COVID-19 pandemic”, basing that conclusion on one overlooked simple, yet unequivocal argument.

This video was banned on You Tube.



Table of Contents



00:00:03 Introduction



00:09:10 The Main Argument



00:17:23 Common Biology Betrays Elite, Surreptitiously Using False Pandemics to Impose Global Control—Absolute Truths Don’t Lie



00:25:15 The Structure of the Elite



00:41:38 The Real Pandemic Can’t be Picky



00:43:19 Necessary and Sufficient Condition for the Conclusion that COVID-19 Pandemic is a Myth



00:57:47 Discomforting Thought of Being Classified as Insignificant



01:08:40 The New Movement—Self-Determination of the Anonymous Insignificants



01:14:07 A Disclaimer Concerning Cases Unavoidably Mandating Competence



01:15:37 The New Movement and Pandemics



01:16:49 Final Understanding is Not Always Possible



01:20:05 Reaching of Unequivocal Conclusions on Global Social Problems is Suspect, as a Rule



01:29:47 Correct Criterion About the Reality of COVID-19, Saves the World



01:32:41 Sad Reality—Not All Real Global Problems are Appreciated



01:42:21 Why Doesn’t the Court of Public Opinion Not Work Even When Ultimate, Unequivocal, Absolute Truths are Presented?



01:46:54 Holding Back Humanity Through Reduction of Its Intelligence



02:13:58 How to Counter the Elite in its Active Simplification of Humanity?



02:25:34 Heartless and Cold Inquisitive Mind



02:29:39 Death as the Criterion for Pandemic



02:36:35 The Cut-Off Point Where Anonymous Turn into Non-Anonymous



02:38:01 Constitutional Sanction Threshold and the Non-Anonymous Significants



02:45:27 More on Seeming Non-Anonymous Significants—Can the Death of a High European Official be Used Against the “Non-COVID-19 Pandemic” Argument?



02:49:49 The Effect of Better Conditions on Deaths from a Pandemic



02:53:58 Newsworthy and Non-Newsworthy Territories



02:56:08 Limited Knowledge Sustains General Knowledge



03:00:29 Death of Dignitaries Prior to and After Anti-COVID-19 “Vaccination” Campaign



03:03:29 Liberation Through Absolute Knowledge



03:08:10 Beyond Intuition and Trust



03:11:35 Intuitive Criticism



03:19:16 Moral and Ethical Issues



03:24:07 Internet and Information



03:39:50 Mandatory Defiance of Peer-Review and the Mainstream Media



03:53:10 Complex Matters Explained in a Simple Way



03:57:43 The Usual Fact of Everyday Deaths—Harnessed to Serve and the COVID-19 Scarecrow



04:01:10 Intervention of Mass Psychology



04:03:31 No Mistrust of Science



04:08:49 Science, and Evidence, and Fact



04:19:31 The Myth of Biases Applied to the Current Argument



04:28:16 COVID-19 is a Real Disease



04:38:39 Who is the World Conspirologist?



04:49:08 COVID-19 Pandemic Fraud—A Fabrication of Fascist Governance



05:04:04 On the Practical Use of Knowing the Truth



05:09:10 On Vaccines in General



05:14:53 On the Notion of Absolute Truth



05:41:09 On the Objection to the Argument by Questioning the Absoluteness of the Central Fact at Hand



05:45:52 On the Objection to the Argument by Questioning the Representability of the Sample



05:56:04 More on the Definition Itself of Pandemics



05:58:32 Occam’s Razor



05:59:46 The Responsibility of the Champion



06:04:25 On the Term “Social”



06:20:29 In General About the Book



06:22:17 General Conclusion