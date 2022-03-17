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No COVID-19 Pandemic
Judico
Judico
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3 views • March 17, 2022
An audiobook narrated by the author, Professor Vesselin Noninski, proving that there was and is no “COVID-19 pandemic”, basing that conclusion on one overlooked simple, yet unequivocal argument.  
This video was banned on You Tube.

Table of Contents                

00:00:03  Introduction

00:09:10  The Main Argument

00:17:23 Common Biology Betrays Elite, Surreptitiously Using False Pandemics to Impose Global Control—Absolute Truths Don’t Lie

00:25:15 The Structure of the Elite

00:41:38 The Real Pandemic Can’t be Picky

00:43:19 Necessary and Sufficient Condition for the Conclusion that COVID-19 Pandemic is a Myth

00:57:47 Discomforting Thought of Being Classified as Insignificant

01:08:40 The New Movement—Self-Determination of the Anonymous Insignificants

01:14:07 A Disclaimer Concerning Cases Unavoidably Mandating Competence

01:15:37 The New Movement and Pandemics

01:16:49 Final Understanding is Not Always Possible

01:20:05 Reaching of Unequivocal Conclusions on Global Social Problems is Suspect, as a Rule

01:29:47 Correct Criterion About the Reality of COVID-19, Saves the World

01:32:41 Sad Reality—Not All Real Global Problems are Appreciated

01:42:21 Why Doesn’t the Court of Public Opinion Not Work Even When Ultimate, Unequivocal, Absolute Truths are Presented?

01:46:54 Holding Back Humanity Through Reduction of Its Intelligence

02:13:58 How to Counter the Elite in its Active Simplification of Humanity?

02:25:34 Heartless and Cold Inquisitive Mind

02:29:39 Death as the Criterion for Pandemic

02:36:35 The Cut-Off Point Where Anonymous Turn into Non-Anonymous

02:38:01 Constitutional Sanction Threshold and the Non-Anonymous Significants

02:45:27 More on Seeming Non-Anonymous Significants—Can the Death of a High European Official be Used Against the “Non-COVID-19 Pandemic” Argument?

02:49:49 The Effect of Better Conditions on Deaths from a Pandemic

02:53:58 Newsworthy and Non-Newsworthy Territories

02:56:08 Limited Knowledge Sustains General Knowledge

03:00:29 Death of Dignitaries Prior to and After Anti-COVID-19 “Vaccination” Campaign

03:03:29 Liberation Through Absolute Knowledge

03:08:10 Beyond Intuition and Trust

03:11:35 Intuitive Criticism

03:19:16 Moral and Ethical Issues

03:24:07 Internet and Information

03:39:50 Mandatory Defiance of Peer-Review and the Mainstream Media

03:53:10 Complex Matters Explained in a Simple Way

03:57:43 The Usual Fact of Everyday Deaths—Harnessed to Serve and the COVID-19 Scarecrow

04:01:10 Intervention of Mass Psychology

04:03:31 No Mistrust of Science

04:08:49 Science, and Evidence, and Fact

04:19:31 The Myth of Biases Applied to the Current Argument

04:28:16 COVID-19 is a Real Disease

04:38:39 Who is the World Conspirologist?

04:49:08 COVID-19 Pandemic Fraud—A Fabrication of Fascist Governance

05:04:04 On the Practical Use of Knowing the Truth

05:09:10 On Vaccines in General

05:14:53 On the Notion of Absolute Truth

05:41:09 On the Objection to the Argument by Questioning the Absoluteness of the Central Fact at Hand

05:45:52 On the Objection to the Argument by Questioning the Representability of the Sample

05:56:04 More on the Definition Itself of Pandemics

05:58:32 Occam’s Razor

05:59:46 The Responsibility of the Champion

06:04:25 On the Term “Social”  

06:20:29 In General About the Book

06:22:17 General Conclusion
Keywords
theory of relativityquantum mechanicscovid-19 pandemicabsolute truths
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