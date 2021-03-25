Quetzalcoatl The Serpent Reference Boris KNEW

G-EMPP OVERHEAD TODAY (DEA AVIATION LTD)Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.TERRORISMThis is the Cold Warrense.com/general77/freem.htmFreemasonry Is ACriminal OrganizationA Freemason is a person who knowingly destroys peoples lives for self gain.Freemasons portray themselves as a good charitable fraternity of men. They own the media so they get to say what they want. They have infiltrated all of society. It is nothing less than an international money making scam (same as the crooked pyramid schemes). Did you know that the ninth degree Masons take their vows to kill for Freemasonry ???? some charity. Masons are also the NWO's foot-soldiers. All secret societies, orders and cults are as one (intertwined) with this evil human virus called "Freemasonry."