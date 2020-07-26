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Eksytys koskien Jeesuksen tulemusta ja ylöstempausta
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308 views • July 26, 2020
2 Tess 2 luku opettaa Jeesuksen tulemuksen ja ylöstempauksen tapahtuvan sen jälkeen kun ensin on tapahtunut luopumus ja antikristuksen ilmestyminen. 2 Tess 2 luvussa Paavali tuo esille sen, että se on eksytys, jos joku sanoo Jeesuksen tulevan ja ylöstempauksen tapahtuvan ennen kuin ensin on tapahtunut luopumus ja antikristuksen ilmestyminen. Matteuksen evankeliumin 24 luvussa Jeesus sanoi, että Hänen tulemuksensa ja ylöstempaus tapahtuu suuren ahdistuksen jälkeen. Danielin kirjan profetiat lopunajasta vahvistaa 2 Tess 2 luvun ja Matteuksen evankeliumin 24 luvun opetuksen Jeesuksen tulemuksesta ja ylöstempauksesta.
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