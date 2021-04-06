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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0794 - David Krulewicz - Short interview about solved cold case
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1 view • April 06, 2021
David and his girlfriend were parked on a path in Beaufort,SC, when Gadson walked up and shot David several times, before robbing and raping his girlfriend, then fleeing the scene. Gadson was caught nearly 40 years later through DNA testing, when he was required to give a sample after being arrested on an attempted murder charge.
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