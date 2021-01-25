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Discrimination at Whole Foods
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433 views • January 25, 2021
More adventures in discrimination at Whole Foods Market in Kailua, Hawaii with the manager Robbie. I asked him if he would like to provide me with full and equal enjoyment of their place of public accommodation or if he would like me to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Hawaii Civil Rights Commission. I really thought they wouldn't discriminate because I shopped there about a month ago with no problems. My script (questions) are short, but the manager Robbie kept interrupting me and wouldn't let me finish a sentence.
Public Accommodation Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
Public Accommodation Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
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