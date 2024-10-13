Anna Starfire: MK Ultra Dark Labs Survivor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Max interviews Dark Lab survivor Anna Starfire who was born into the Illuminati and donated for space program experiments. Anna describes autism vaccines and their link to brain implants, voice to skull technology and mind control products. Her story describes how Nazi doctors were brought to Florida for the space program during the 1960's. She tells how she was surgically modified for brain-based implants for mind and body control. Max and Anna discuss the transhuman agenda currently in progress for humanity.
Anna's Book: https://a.co/d/giaAkoq