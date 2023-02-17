Here’s the Startling Truth About Plastic Biofilms

Here's what researchers have learned so far about biofilms in the ocean:
In this video, Dr. Michael Gonsior, a tenured associate professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, shares what he has found out about biofilms floating in the ocean. 🌊
According to Dr. Michael, biofilms in the ocean can be INSTRUMENTAL in the transportation of dissolved organic carbon in the ocean. 👀Want to learn more about Dr. Gonsior and his research? Click https://www.umces.edu/michael-gonsior now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
