Tucker Carlson drops a BOMBSHELL with Glenn Greenwald!!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
534 views • 1 day ago

Tucker Carlson drops a BOMBSHELL on System Update with Glenn Greenwald!!

Bibi's running around the Middle East and telling people point blank just stating it, 'I control the United States. I control Donald Trump.'

He also said there is an ongoing humiliation designed to make us all crazy and turn us into "haters." 

This is a country of 9 million people. I'm attacking my leaders, who are allowing my nation of 350 million people to be forced into doing things that are bad for me and my children because of some other country. I will never accept this. I shouldn't have to accept it!

Here's the full video, at 'Glenn Greenwald': 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMD2l-ja0cI

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
