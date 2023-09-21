Quo Vadis





Sep 20, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for September 19, 2023.





Dear children, your true liberation and salvation is in My Son Jesus.





Love and defend the truth.





You will be persecuted for defending Jesus and His true Church.





The enemies will unite and bring suffering and pain to My poor children.





Do not retreat.





My Jesus is with you, although you cannot see Him.





Trust ye in Him, who sees the hidden and knows you by name.





Be meek and humble of heart and you will be victorious.'





It is in this life, and not in another, that you must bear witness to your faith.





Welcome the Gospel of My Jesus and be faithful to the true Magisterium of His Church.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave Pedro a similar message on February 14, 2017.





That message follows here:





Dear children, stand firm on the path that I have pointed out to you over the years.





Do not retreat. God is in a hurry and this is the opportune time for your return.





Witness with your examples and words that you belong to the Lord. Courage.





Do not let the flame of faith fade within you.





The enemies will unite and their actions will be great offenses to My Son Jesus.





The Holy One will be disrespected and the men and women of faith will carry a heavy cross. Love and defend the truth.





My Jesus will be with you. Move forward in the defense of truth.





This is the message I am sending you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for allowing Me to meet you here again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Jdfw7KREpY