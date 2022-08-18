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Pfizer Shot Killed 44% Of Pregnancies In Trial: Court-Ordered Report Exposes Mass Murder
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478 views • August 18, 2022

If Fauci deserved be incarcerated back in 2020, he for sure deserves it NOW.

Deanna Lorraine joins to discuss the data showing over 40% of pregnant women miscarried during the Pfizer vaccine trials.

This tragedy will not be forgotten.

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Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's
KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

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Mirrored - Stew Peters TV

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trialmiscarriagespfizerdeanna lorrainestew peterspregnancies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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