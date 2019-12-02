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Adolf Hitler on peace and disarmament May 1935 - English voice-over
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32 views • December 02, 2019
All of Adolf Hitler's speeches to thee German Reichstag (parliament) were simultaneously broadcast worldwide over shortwave radio, so as to allow interested listeners to hear it from the source and not through the filter of a hostile media.
Here Adolf Hitler talks about his proposals for disarmament and peace with an English language voice-over.
Here Adolf Hitler talks about his proposals for disarmament and peace with an English language voice-over.
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