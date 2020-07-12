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In The Shadow of Hermes
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87 views • July 12, 2020
In Juri Lina's documentary "In The Shadow of Hermes" we can see some of the organisations operating behind the scenes of world changing events, instigating and propelling them forward. Groups of men and women, some knowing, and many unknowing ('useful idiots, perchance'), organised and motivated - the real well springs of world revolutionary events, often not shown to us in standard renderings of history.
Satan has his plan for the world, and Almighty Elohim has His, and both of them use 'human agents' to bring them into effect. Us - you and I, and all our brothers and sisters on this planet - stewards with dominion, operating with free will.
Here is the description of the documentary from Juri Lina's website (jyrilina.com):
" This film by Jüri Lina shows how the freemasons, the international bankers, and the communists joined forces in an unholy alliance and through the Bolshevik Revolution of November 1917 established in Russia the most brutal and dehumanising slave society the world has ever seen.
The Russian writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn in 1974 admonished his countrymen: “Live without lies!” This applies equally to the West. The Truth in our time is in no-way selfevident. Most official facts about communism are not true. Solzhenitsyn emphasized: “In our country the lie has become not just a moral category, but a pillar of the state.” The facts have been suppressed both in the East and the West. The film “In the Shadow of Hermes” is an important documentation of those financial masonic forces that coldbloodedly worked behind the scenes through communism to profit from the suffering of others. The director, Jüri Lina, stresses that it is his duty to tell the truth about communism and its grey eminences, and not just superficially treat its psychopathic symptoms, while the truth today is not highly valued.
History is made every day – but by whom? The answer is given in this film, the aim of which is to unmask the truth, despite the falsifications of history, so meekly reported by the media.
To know the real history of communism is the best insurance against ideological impostors.
Steve Ahlberg
The film is in Swedish with English and Estonian subtitles.
Referent Film
© 2009 by Jüri Lina"
Several interesting and informative books on this topic, are:
Secret Societies and Subversive Movements, by Nesta H Webster
Tragedy and Hope, by Carroll Quigley
The Anglo-American Establishment, by Carroll Quigley
The New Underworld Order..., by Christopher Story
Judaism Discovered, by Michael Hoffman
The Book of Enoch
The Holy Bible, King James version
Satan has his plan for the world, and Almighty Elohim has His, and both of them use 'human agents' to bring them into effect. Us - you and I, and all our brothers and sisters on this planet - stewards with dominion, operating with free will.
Here is the description of the documentary from Juri Lina's website (jyrilina.com):
" This film by Jüri Lina shows how the freemasons, the international bankers, and the communists joined forces in an unholy alliance and through the Bolshevik Revolution of November 1917 established in Russia the most brutal and dehumanising slave society the world has ever seen.
The Russian writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn in 1974 admonished his countrymen: “Live without lies!” This applies equally to the West. The Truth in our time is in no-way selfevident. Most official facts about communism are not true. Solzhenitsyn emphasized: “In our country the lie has become not just a moral category, but a pillar of the state.” The facts have been suppressed both in the East and the West. The film “In the Shadow of Hermes” is an important documentation of those financial masonic forces that coldbloodedly worked behind the scenes through communism to profit from the suffering of others. The director, Jüri Lina, stresses that it is his duty to tell the truth about communism and its grey eminences, and not just superficially treat its psychopathic symptoms, while the truth today is not highly valued.
History is made every day – but by whom? The answer is given in this film, the aim of which is to unmask the truth, despite the falsifications of history, so meekly reported by the media.
To know the real history of communism is the best insurance against ideological impostors.
Steve Ahlberg
The film is in Swedish with English and Estonian subtitles.
Referent Film
© 2009 by Jüri Lina"
Several interesting and informative books on this topic, are:
Secret Societies and Subversive Movements, by Nesta H Webster
Tragedy and Hope, by Carroll Quigley
The Anglo-American Establishment, by Carroll Quigley
The New Underworld Order..., by Christopher Story
Judaism Discovered, by Michael Hoffman
The Book of Enoch
The Holy Bible, King James version
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