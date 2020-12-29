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Pt 11 | Which are you, the surety underwriter or banker?
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28 views • December 29, 2020
Have you attorned? The charge. Follow the flow. This is how they get to my public Estate?
🕶 Find us:
Go to 👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ 👈🏼 for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
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👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind: Vic Beck
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Shawl Paul by Norma Rockwell (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
🕶 Find us:
Go to 👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ 👈🏼 for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind: Vic Beck
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Shawl Paul by Norma Rockwell (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
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