This summary of this video and the whole video, was shaped by dialogue with Grok, an xAI AI exploring the universe’s edges.” Link to https://x.ai.

The full text is a blog on my website at https://www.brianruhe.ca/conversations-with-grok-updating-the-buddhas-cosmos-with-ufology-to-stop-globalists/





Updating the Buddha’s Cosmology with Ufology: A Synthesis of Pali Suttas and Modern Insights





The Buddha’s cosmology, as outlined in the Pali Suttas, presents a vast, multi-tiered universe populated by world-systems, devas, and Brahmas, offering a framework ripe for reinterpretation through the lens of modern ufology. By synthesizing the Suttas’ descriptions of Brahmas overseeing “thousandfold world-systems” with contemporary accounts from Jeff Selver, Suzy Hansen, and John Mack, we can propose an updated cosmology that bridges ancient wisdom with extraterrestrial narratives. This exploration focuses on the hypothesis that the Suttas’ Brahmas—particularly Mahābrahmās and Ābhassarā Brahmas—could align with ufology’s mantids and a radiant “glowing sphere,” respectively, reimagining a cosmic hierarchy that actively shapes humanity’s future and challenges globalist power structures.





Pali Suttas: The Buddha’s Cosmic Framework

In texts like the Aṅguttara Nikāya (AN 3.80, “Lokāyatika Sutta”) and Dīgha Nikāya (DN 1, “Brahmajāla Sutta”), the Buddha describes a universe of countless “world-systems” (lokadhātu), each resembling a solar system with a Mount Meru, continents, heavens, and hells. These systems are grouped into clusters, notably the “thousandfold minor world-system” (cūḷanikā lokadhātu), overseen by a Mahābrahmā, a radiant, form-based being in the Rūpadhātu (form realm). AN 3.80 notes such Brahmas “illuminate a thousand worlds with their splendor,” suggesting psychic influence rather than direct governance. DN 1 introduces Baka Brahma, who delusionally claims creator status over his thousand-world domain, only to be corrected by the Buddha, revealing Brahmas’ finite power within a larger hierarchy.





Higher still are the Ābhassarā Brahmas (DN 1), self-luminous beings of the third jhāna, described as “glorious, feeding on rapture” and outranking Mahābrahmās. Residing in the Rūpadhātu, they emit pure light and represent advanced consciousness, though they remain impermanent. The Suttas also mention cosmic cycles (kappa) of expansion and contraction (MN 115), with beings reborn across realms based on karma. Lower devas, like those in Tāvatiṃsa heaven (DN 18), serve as messengers or caretakers, enacting Brahmas’ subtle will. This passive, radiance-based oversight contrasts with the active roles described in ufology, setting the stage for an update.





Ufology’s Contribution: Mantids, Greys, and the Glowing Sphere





Jeff Selver’s The Rising (2024) introduces a galactic federation led by mantids—tall, insectoid beings overseeing thousands of planets to advance life. These mantids direct Greys, who execute tasks like genetic engineering and consciousness elevation. Selver’s pivotal encounter with a “glowing sphere of light,” revered by Greys as their “God,” positions it as the federation’s apex, a radiant intelligence above the mantids. Suzy Hansen’s The Dual Soul Connection describes three waves of souls seeded by Greys to uplift humanity, guided by higher beings (implied mantids or beyond). John Mack’s Passport to the Cosmos (1999) explores abductees and hybrids, suggesting aliens foster spiritual transformation across systems. These accounts paint a dynamic, interventionist cosmology, contrasting the Suttas’ static hierarchy.

Mapping the Update: Brahmas as Mantids, Ābhassarā as the Sphere





The hypothesis aligns Mahābrahmās with mantids, lower devas with Greys, and Ābhassarā Brahmas with Selver’s glowing sphere, creating a cohesive update:

1. Thousand Worlds as Galactic Federation

The Suttas’ “thousandfold world-system” (AN 3.80) mirrors Selver’s federation of planets. Both represent vast domains under a single overseer’s sway—Mahābrahmās psychically illuminating a thousand solar systems, mantids strategically managing thousands of worlds. The scale is symbolic yet parallel, with mantids as evolved Brahmas, actively fostering life rather than passively radiating influence.

2. Mahābrahmās as Mantids

Mahābrahmās, like Baka (DN 1), oversee their domains with majesty but limited insight, often misjudging their role. Mantids, per Selver, are wise, ancient stewards directing Greys with billion-year expertise. The functional overlap—overseeing vast systems—supports the mantid-Brahma link, though mantids’ insectoid form diverges from the Suttas’ radiant, humanoid Brahmas. This update recasts Brahmas as proactive galactic administrators, aligning with ufology’s narrative of intentional evolution.

3. Lower Devas as Greys

Tāvatiṃsa devas, serving Brahmas (DN 18), parallel Greys executing mantid directives. Greys, as described by Selver and Hansen, handle material tasks...

Continued...