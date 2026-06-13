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Eliminate the dumb people first through a fake virus and a slow release death injection. After that slowly phase out doctors themselves to be replaced by under the skin technology; digital surveillance 24/7. As in hotel california; you can check out any time you like but you can never leave. The bluetooth mac addresses still work after death has set in. As in the bible, they'll seek death and shall not find it.