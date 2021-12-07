Donald J Trump with Mark Levin Reminisce about Rush Limbaugh

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During Mark’s interview with Trump, they talk about Rush Limbaugh and his critical role in American conservatism and reminisce about when the legendary radio host received the Medal of Freedom from Trump at the State of the Union Address.