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Dual Morality Codes
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22 views • April 16, 2021
The West has always been based on a unitary ethical structure, where everyone was equal before the law. By contrast, outside of Christendom, something called 'dual morality codes' evolved, whereby the rules are applied different to people, based on their social status or power. The in-group is treated differently than the out-group. What happens as America transitions away from its original unitary ethical system to embrace a new two-tier justice system?
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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