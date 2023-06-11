Repelling the Attack of Naval Unmanned Speedboats of Armed Forces Ukraine - Against Black Sea Fleet Ship, Priazovye

This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense today.
Repelling the Attack of Naval Unmanned Speedboats by Armed Forces of Ukraine - Against Black Sea Fleet Ship Priazovye
Image is one of the unmanned boats. This is how Ukrainian unmanned kamikaze boats looked from close range, unsuccessfully attacking the reconnaissance ship Priazovie of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at night.
One of them had his own name "Cat and Raccoon".
◽️In the course of repulsing the attack, all the boats were destroyed by Russian ship's regular weapons 300 kilometres southeast of Sevastopol.
There were no casualties. The ship was not damaged.
◽️During this period, as during previous similar attacks, the United States Air Force's RQ-4B Global Hawk strategic reconnaissance drone conducted reconnaissance in the airspace of the central Black Sea.
◽️The Black Sea Fleet's Priazovye ship continues to carry out the assigned tasks.
