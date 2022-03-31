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Feds Targeting Your Kids & Your Home - Resistance Is Necessary!
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0 view • March 31, 2022
The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for this Rotten To The Core episode in which we'll be taking a look at two press releases by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the targeting of America's children and our homes, and yes, that includes everyone, even if you are involved in homeschooling. This is vital information if you are going to push back at the encroaching indoctrination set up by the beast system.
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