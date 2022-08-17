Chinese Stocks Voluntarily Delisted from U.S. but American Investors Become the Biggest Victims

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p18ex703e
On August 12th, Miles Guo gave a detailed explanation of the operating mechanism behind the recent initiative of Chinese stocks to announce their delisting from U.S. to the damage to American interests. Miles explained that the American depositary receipt (ADR) in the U.S. was originally a system to help some companies speed up their listings and financing by having U.S. investment banks or bank agents act as guarantors to help the companies, mostly operated by big investment banks such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and JP Morgan