While America Sleeps, The Chinese Communist Party Walks Right In | EPOCH TV
134 views
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
OVER THE TARGET with Brendon Fallon & Lee Smith | EPOCH TV

While Chinese-made goods flood the US market, Beijing has been busy buying America — including elected officials. Even at the local level, the CCP has compromised US politicians as part of what it calls its subnational strategy to undermine US interests. From Wall Street to Main Street, and from Washington, DC to Small Town, USA, Beijing has infiltrated every corner of American society. And now the CCP is openly exporting their own police force to the US to intimidate the Chinese diaspora and spy on Americans.

In this shocking new episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith reveal the massive scope of China’s stealth invasion.

Keywords
lee smithbrendon fallonepoch tvover the target

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
