South African Rugbymen got boycotted by the SwiSS IOC and the SwiSS UN in total Mob Rule

As a former South African Rugby player I made this video about 12 years ago doing the Haka, but it got deleted, as Youtube deleted my biggest and oldest channel about 4 years ago with 350 videos and documentaries lost forever, but I just found this one again. The Haka is not South African, but during the international boycott against South Africa only the New Zealanders never let us down and continued to play Rugby with us, visit us, and we visited them, therefore many South African Rugby players like myself were taught the Haka by our Kiwi friends, the only ones who never betrayed us. In 1976, African nations demanded that New Zealand be suspended by the IOC for continued contacts with South Africa, including a tour of South Africa by the All Blacks: when the IOC declined to do so, the African teams boycotted the Games. This contributed to the Gleneagles Agreement being adopted by the Commonwealth in 1977. In 1980, the United Nations' Centre against Apartheid began compiling a "Register of Sports Contacts with South Africa". This was a list of sportspeople and officials who had participated in events within South Africa. It was compiled mainly from reports in South African newspapers. Being listed did not itself result in any punishment, but was regarded as a moral pressure on athletes. Some sports bodies would discipline athletes based on the register. Athletes could have their names deleted from the register by giving a written undertaking not to return to apartheid South Africa to compete. The register is regarded as having been an effective instrument. A consolidated list running to 56 pages was published in 1991. The UN General Assembly adopted the International Convention against Apartheid in Sports on 10 December 1985. The IOC are in Lausanne SwiSSyland, and the United Nations are in Geneva also in SwiSSyland the land of International Gangsters and Mob Rule.

