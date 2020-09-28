Biodiversity: Controlling Human DNA (through GMO vaccines) Is The Final Frontier

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This was the strategy hatched in 1992 with Agenda 21: Control over biological diversity using advanced technology. Anything that is alive, including all humanity, is in the Technocrat's crosshairs for total makeover via genetic engineering.
https://Technocracy.news
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