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FORBIDDEN CURES - ANDREAS KALCKER EXPLAINS WHY CURES FOR COVID ARE HIDDEN / CHLORINE DIOXIDE CDS
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419 views • August 23, 2021
Biophysicist Andreas Kalcker explains why cures for covid are hidden by governments. He cured thousands with chlorine dioxide or CDS.
Learn more here: https://bit.ly/3j6ZakT
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
Learn more here: https://bit.ly/3j6ZakT
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
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